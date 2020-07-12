Home Livestream Video Catalog Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Saturday Vigil-15th Sunday in... Livestream Video Catalog Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Saturday Vigil-15th Sunday in Ordinary Time RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Friday, July 10, 2020 Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Thursday, July 9, 2020 Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Wednesday, July 8, 2020 Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Tuesday, July 7, 2020 Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Monday, July 6, 2020