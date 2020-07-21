Fr. Raymond James Hannigan

July 14, 1927 – July 18, 2020

Mesa, Arizona – It is with great sadness that the family of Father Raymond James Hannigan announces his passing in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 93 in his home surrounded by loved ones. Father Ray was born in Schumacher, Ontario, Canada on July 14th, 1927. He is predeceased by his wife Mary Margaret (Peg) McLellan in 1971 and his eldest son Paul in 2020. He is lovingly remembered by his children, Anna (Paul’s wife), Brian (Leslie), Casey (Al), Tim (Leanne), Michael, Matthew and Mary.

He will be missed by his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister Colleen and brother Greg (Lee). He is predeceased by his father William, mother Estelle, sister Babe and brothers Bob, Gord, Bill, Bud, Pat. Father Ray began his career in professional hockey and went on to build a successful restaurant chain in Alberta, followed by careers in Insurance and Real Estate. Ray realized his calling to the priesthood and was ordained a Catholic Priest on May 31, 1991.

He served our Lord in Harlowton, MT (St. Joseph), Libby/Troy, MT (St. Joseph/Immaculate Conception) and Kalispell, MT (St. Matthew), and lastly, All Saints in Mesa, Arizona. The family sends heartfelt thanks to all of Father Ray’s special friends and parishioners who were such a wonderful source of love and support. A special thanks to Carol McGuire, whose love, support and unwavering friendship and caregiving was a blessing to all.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. (5 to 7 p.m. Mountain Time). Rosary service at 5:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. MST) at All Saints Catholic Church, 1534 N. Recker Rd. Mesa, AZ.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. (11:00 a.m. MST) on Friday, July 24th also at All Saints Catholic Church.

CDC guidelines will be observed. Seating limited to 500. Private burial services will follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.

For those whose cannot attend, Father Ray’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed.

On Facebook, search: “All Saints Catholic Church Mesa Facebook”

On YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OsBEwk18CIU

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Saints Roman Catholic Church, Mesa, Arizona Capital Campaign Fund or All Saints St. Vincent De Paul Society. Arrangements are entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa. qohcfh.org