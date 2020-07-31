Home Livestream Video Catalog Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Thursday, July 30,... Livestream Video Catalog Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Thursday, July 30, 2020 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Wednesday, July 29, 2020 Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Tuesday, July 28, 2020 Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Monday, July 27, 2020 Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | 17th Sunday in Ordinary Time Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Saturday Vigil-17th Sunday in Ordinary Time