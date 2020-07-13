Home Livestream Video Catalog Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Monday, July 13,... Livestream Video Catalog Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Monday, July 13, 2020 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | 15th Sunday in Ordinary Time Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Saturday Vigil-15th Sunday in Ordinary Time Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Friday, July 10, 2020 Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Thursday, July 9, 2020 Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Wednesday, July 8, 2020