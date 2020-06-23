Home Livestream Video Catalog Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | 12th Sunday in... Livestream Video Catalog Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | 12th Sunday in Ordinary Time RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Tuesday, June 23, 2020 Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Monday, June 22, 2020 Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Saturday Vigil-12th Sunday of Ordinary Time Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Friday, June 19, 2020 Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Thursday, June 18, 2020