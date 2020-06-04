Home Livestream Video Catalog Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Thursday, June 4,... Livestream Video Catalog Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Thursday, June 4, 2020 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Tuesday, June 2, 2020 Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Monday, June 1, 2020 Pentecost Sunday at the Cathedral of St. Helena | May 31, 2020 Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Saturday Vigil-Pentecost Sunday