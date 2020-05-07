World Day of Prayer and Supplication Set for May 14th

Vatican News Service:

In response to the Covid-19 crisis, the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for a day of “prayer and supplication” to God for an end to the pandemic.

By Vatican News

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity is calling for women and men to pray to God for an end to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

While recognizing the role of science in fighting the disease, the Committee says, “we should not forget to seek refuge in God, the All-Creator, as we face such a severe crisis”.

In calling for worldwide prayer, the Committee says, “Each one, from wherever they are and according to the teachings of their religion, faith, or sect, should implore God to lift this pandemic off us and the entire world, to rescue us all from this adversity”.

Their call also emphasizes the importance of asking God “to inspire scientists to find a cure that can turn back this disease, and to save the whole world from the health, economic, and human repercussions of this serious pandemic”.

A day for prayers and supplications

The Committee suggests Thursday, 14 May, as a day “for fasting, works of mercy, prayers, and supplications for the good of all humanity”.

In the communique launching their appeal, they call on “all religious leaders and peoples around the world to respond to this call for humanity and together beseech God Almighty to safeguard the entire world, to help us overcome this pandemic, to restore security, stability, healthiness, and prosperity, so that, after this pandemic is over, our world will become a better place for humanity and fraternity than ever before”.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity was established last year as a concrete response to the Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, during the Pope’s Apostolic Journey to the United Arab Emirates in February 2019.

As part of its mission to ensure the objectives of the [Document] are realised, the Committee meets with religious and other world leaders in order “to support and spread the values of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence”. As explained on their website, “the Higher Committee aspires to undertake complex challenges facing communities of all faiths, with an approach of openness, learning and dialogue.”

