Home Livestream Video Catalog Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Saturday Vigil of the... Livestream Video Catalog Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Saturday Vigil of the Feast of the Ascension RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Friday, May 22, 2020 Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Thursday, May 21, 2020 Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Tuesday, May 19, 2020 Daily Mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena | Monday, May 18, 2020