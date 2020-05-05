Cancellation of Parish and Diocesan Summer Ministries

Cancellation of 2020 Legendary Lodge Camps and Programs

Summer camps, programs, and retreats scheduled to take place at Legendary Lodge have been canceled up to August 8, 2020. Full refunds (no processing fee) will be available for all who have registered. Legendary Lodge will contact all registrants regarding fees by May 8, 2020.

Canceled Gatherings include:

Leadership Camp (June 21-26)

Junior High 1 (July 5-10)

High School Retreat (Billings Youth) (July 10-11)

Junior High Two (July 12-17)

Women’s Retreat (July 17-18)

High School (July 19-24)

Alpha Retreat (July 24-25)

5th/6th Grade Boys (July 26-31)

Young Adult Retreat (July 31-Aug 1)

5th/6th Grade Girls (August 2-7)

Legendary Adventure Camps (July 12-18; July 19-25; and July 26-Aug. 1)

*Gatherings scheduled after August 8, 2020 remain on the calendar until further notice.

Further information, including reimbursement details can be found at: Lodge Closing 2020 Detail