Cancellation of Parish and Diocesan Summer Ministries

Cancellation of 2020 Legendary Lodge Camps and Programs
Summer camps, programs, and retreats scheduled to take place at Legendary Lodge have been canceled up to August 8, 2020. Full refunds (no processing fee) will be available for all who have registered. Legendary Lodge will contact all registrants regarding fees by May 8, 2020.
Canceled Gatherings include:
- Leadership Camp (June 21-26)
- Junior High 1 (July 5-10)
- High School Retreat (Billings Youth) (July 10-11)
- Junior High Two (July 12-17)
- Women’s Retreat (July 17-18)
- High School (July 19-24)
- Alpha Retreat (July 24-25)
- 5th/6th Grade Boys (July 26-31)
- Young Adult Retreat (July 31-Aug 1)
- 5th/6th Grade Girls (August 2-7)
- Legendary Adventure Camps (July 12-18; July 19-25; and July 26-Aug. 1)
*Gatherings scheduled after August 8, 2020 remain on the calendar until further notice.
Further information, including reimbursement details can be found at: Lodge Closing 2020 Detail
Cancellation of OYYAM 2020 Summer Events and Programs
All of the Diocese of Helena Office of Youth & Young Adult Ministry (OYYAM) programs and events scheduled for Summer 2020 have been canceled. This includes:
- Kateri Institute (June 14-19)
- Justice Outreach Project (July 7-12)
Full refunds will be granted.
Parish and Catholic Schools Summer Programs
Per Bishop Vetter’s May 5th Direction, All parish and Catholic school youth programs and camps need to be canceled. This includes but is not limited to Vacation Bible School and Bible Camps. Any plans for summer events and activities must be submitted for approval by Bishop Vetter.