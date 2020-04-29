2020 Priest Assignments

April 29, 2020

Bishop Austin Vetter announces the following appointments, effective July 1, 2020 (unless otherwise noted). The appointments were made after consultation with the Diocesan Personnel Board.

John Abutu – available for substitution from July 1, through August 31, 2020; then return to Nigeria. Currently Parochial Vicar for St. Michael Parish, Conrad, and for St. William-Guardian Angel Parish, Dutton-Power.

Micah Bagayang – extend through August 31, 2020: Parochial Vicar for St. Bartholomew Parish, White Sulphur Spring, and Parochial Vicar for St. Joseph Parish, Harlowton, with Immaculate Conception Mission, Judith Gap, and Blessed Sacrament Mission, Shawmut; then return to Nigeria.

John Crutchfield – Pastor, St. Teresa of Avila, Whitehall, for a 6 year term, effective September 1, 2020; in addition to Pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Ennis, Pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Laurin, and Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Sheridan, with Notre Dame Mission, Twin Bridges.

Jeffrey Fleming – Moderator of the Curia; Chancellor; Adjutant Judicial Vicar; Administrator, St. Thomas, Helmville with St. Jude, Lincoln, for a 3-year term. Currently, Director of Chancery Services, Vice-Chancellor, Adjutant Judicial Vicar; Administrator of St. Thomas Parish with St. Jude Mission.

Joseph Fleming – Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Deer Lodge with St. Theodore Mission, Avon for a second 6-year term; also, Chaplain at Montana State Prison and Chaplain at Warm Springs State Hospital.

Craig Hanley – Pastor, St. Ann Parish and Pastor, Holy Spirit Parish in Butte for a six year term: currently Administrator. And Chaplain to Butte Central Catholic Schools. Relieved of Canonical Pastor for St. Teresa of Avila Parish, Whitehall and St. Catherine Parish, Boulder, with St. John Mission in the Boulder Valley.

Matthew Huber – Pastor, St. Mary Mission, Stevensville with St. Joseph Mission, Florence, for another 6-year term.

Elias Kabuk – extend through August 31, 2020: Parochial Vicar for St. Teresa of Avila Parish, Whitehall and St. Catherine Parish, Boulder, with St. John Mission in the Boulder Valley; then return to Nigeria.

Pascal Kasanziki – Pastor St. Anthony Parish, Missoula, for a 6-year term. Currently Administrator.

Richard Kluk – Administrator, St. Joseph, Libby and with Immaculate Conception Mission, Troy, for a second 3-year term.

Gasper Kyara, ALCP/OSS – Administrator, St. Michael Parish, Conrad, for a 3-year term; and Administrator, St. William-Guardian Angel Parish, Dutton-Power, for a 3-year term. Currently, Temporary Administrator, Christ the King Parish, Missoula.

Christopher Lebsock – Pastor Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish, East Helena, with Our Lady of the Lake Mission, Canyon Ferry and St. John Mission, Clancy, for a 6-year term. Currently Administrator. Also, Instructor in Catholic Studies at Carroll College.

Marc Lenneman – Diocesan Campus Ministry Coordinator, in addition to his appointments as Chaplain of Carroll College, Diocesan Vocation Director, and summer responsibilities at Legendary Lodge.

Kirby Longo – Pastor, Christ the King University Parish, Missoula, for a 6-year term. Currently Parochial Vicar for St. Ann and Holy Spirit Parishes in Butte and Chaplain to Butte Central Catholic Schools.

Dougald McCallum – Pastor, Anaconda Catholic Community, for a second 6-year term.

Timothy Moriarty – Pastor, St. William Parish, Shelby with St. Thomas Mission, Sunburst; and Pastor, St. Margaret Parish, Cut Bank; and Pastor, St. Francis, Valier with Holy Cross Mission, Dupuyer, for a second 6-year term. Also, Mentor for Father Gasper Kyara, ALCP/OSS, and continuing as Mentor for Father Yovin Shayo, ALCP/OSS. Relieved of assignment as Administrator of St. Michael Parish, Conrad, and St. William-Guardian Angel Parish, Dutton-Power.

Nicetas Msinge, ALCP/OSS – Administrator, St. John Paul Parish, Bigfork with Our Lady of the Swan Valley Mission, Condon, for a 3-year term. Currently: Temporary Administrator.

Kevin O’Neill – Vicar General for the Diocese of Helena; in addition to his appointment as Rector of the Cathedral of St. Helena and Pastor of the Cathedral Parish, effective July 1, 2020. Relieved of appointment as Canonical Pastor for St. Bartholomew Parish in White Sulphur Springs and for St. Joseph Parish in Harlowton, with its Missions, effective September 1, 2020.

Józef Perehubka – Administrator, St. Ann Parish, Bonner, with Living Water Mission, Seeley Lake, for a second 3-year term.

John Robertson – Senior Status, effective August 1, 2020; Judicial Vicar for another five-year term, effective July 1, 2020. Currently Chancellor, Delegate for Canonical Services, Judicial Vicar.

David Severson – Pastor, St. John the Baptist Parish, Frenchtown, with St. Albert Mission, Alberton, and Mary Queen of Heaven Mission, Superior, for a 6-year term. Currently: Administrator.

Yovin Shayo, ALCP/OSS – Administrator, St. Joseph Parish, Choteau, and Administrator, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Fairfield with St. Matthias Mission, Augusta, for a 3-year term. Extending term as Administrator.

Daniel Shea – continue for another year, Pastor, Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Helena with Sacred Heart Mission, Wolf Creek and Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Marysville.

Jason Souza – Administrator, St Rose of Lima Parish, Dillon with St. John the Apostle Mission, Melrose (3-year term). Extending appointment as Administrator.

Bart Tolleson – Administrator, St. Catherine, Boulder Parish – effective September 1, 2020; Associate Campus Minister with Liaison Responsibilities and residence at Carroll College, Bishop’s Special Projects Delegate (including oversight of Sycamore Tree Contemplative Center, formation efforts for priests, deacons, and others, and responsibilities as assigned) – effective May 1, 2020. Currently: Sabbatical.

Cody Williams – Pastor, Holy Cross Parish, Townsend, for a 6-year term (currently Administrator), effective July 1, 2020; and Pastor, St. Bartholomew Parish, White Sulphur Springs; and Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Harlowton, with Immaculate Conception Mission, Judith Gap, and Blessed Sacrament Mission, Shawmut, effective September 1, 2020. All assignments are for 6-year terms.

Frank Wright – Administrator, Our Lady of the Pines Parish, West Yellowstone with St. Joseph of Big Sky Mission. Continuing current Assignment.

###