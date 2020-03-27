COVID-19 Diocesan of Helena Regulations 03/27/2020

March 27, 2020
In collaboration with Bishop Warfel of the Diocese of Great Falls/Billings and with the priests of the Diocese of Helena, Bishop Austin A. Vetter is enacting updated regulations for the Diocese of Helena, which become effective immediately and continue until further notice. Bishop Vetter will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as necessary.
Please note that this Update replaces and contains information from all previous updates and can be found through the link below.