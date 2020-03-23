Pope Invites all Christians to pray the Our Father | Wed. March 25, 2020

Pope Francis has invited all Christians to unite through praying the Our Father. The prayer is to take place noon on Wednesday March 25th the Feast of the Annunciation.

On March 22nd, at the close of the midday Angelus, Pope Francis said, “In these trying days, while humanity trembles due to the threat of the pandemic, I would like to propose to all Christians that together we lift our voices towards Heaven. I invite all the Heads of the Churches and the leaders of every Christian community, together with all Christian of the various confessions, to invoke the Almighty, the omnipotent God, to recite at the same time the prayer that Jesus, our Lord, taught us. I, therefore, invite everyone to do this several times a day, but all together, to recite the Our Father this coming Wednesday, 25 March, at noon, all together. On that day on which many Christians recall the annunciation to the Virgin Mary of the Incarnation of the Word, may the Lord listen to the united prayer of all of His disciples who are preparing themselves to celebrate the victory of the Risen Christ.”

Those in Montana who wish to pray simultaneously with Pope Francis, would pray at 5:00 a.m., MST, Wednesday, March 25th.

Bishop Vetter will lead the Our Father just prior to the Funeral Mass for Fr. James Hazelton.

Both the Our Father and Fr. Hazelton’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast via livestream at noon on March 25th, 2020 at: www.diocesehelena.org