COVID-19 Diocesan Response Plan

Today, Bishop Vetter issued the following Epidemic Response Plan to all parish leaders in the Diocese of Helena, linked below.

We continue to be in close communication with the appropriate authorities in the state of Montana with regard to the coronavirus. Please note that there is no reason to panic; take sensible precautions with the guidance of this policy. Also, at this time, no Diocesan gatherings (i.e. Liturgies, CYC Convention) have been cancelled.

Please continue to pray for all who are sick.

“For those who are suffering in the current outbreak of sickness, that they might be healed; for the health professionals taking care of those in need, and that our merciful and loving Father will strengthen our faith and trust in his goodness and divine providence, let us pray to the Lord.”

We will continue to communicate more information as it becomes available. Continue to monitor the Diocesan website and social media accounts for further Diocesan updates. The official Response Plan is below:

Diocesan Epidemic Response (PDF)