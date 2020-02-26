Home Bishop Video Bishop’s Ash Wednesday Homily Bishop Video Bishop’s Ash Wednesday Homily RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Bishop Vetter on Returning from Ad Limina Bishop Vetter to Married Couples on Valentines Day | Feb. 14, 2020 Bishop Vetter on the Pectoral Cross | Feb. 7, 2020 Bishop Vetter on Preparing for His First Ad Limina Visit | Jan. 31, 2020 Bishop Vetter on Why We Go to Mass | Jan. 24, 2020 Bishop Vetter’s homily given at the noon Ash Wednesday service at the Cathedral of St. Helena on Feb. 26, 2020.