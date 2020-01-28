Carroll to Host Lecture: “What is Catholic Studies?”

Carroll College has announced its inaugural Catholic Studies lecture, “What is Catholic Studies? A Discussion and Lecture”.

The lecture will be presented by Dr. John Boyle, of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. It will be held on February 6th at 7:00pm in the Lower Campus Center.

This lecture promises to introduce its listeners to the nature of Catholic Studies, and address its uniqueness and its role in the Catholic College curriculum. Dr. Boyle will speak especially about how Catholic Studies complements Catholic liberal arts education.

Dr. John Boyle is a Professor of Theology and Catholic Studies at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. He is a founder and the current Chair of the oldest running Catholic Studies Program in the world. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Toronto, and has expertise in Theology in the Middle Ages, Thomas Aquinas, and Thomas More. He has published and spoken extensively on all these topics. He is also an associate editor of Logos: A Journal of Catholic Thought and Culture.

This lecture is sponsored by the Carroll College Catholic Studies and Philosophy Departments, and is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit: www.carroll.edu/boyle