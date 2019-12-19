Considering the Depth of God’s Love | 7th Annual Women’s Retreat

The seventh annual Women’s Retreat at Legendary Lodge on Salmon Lake is a 25 hour opportunity for women, age 21 and older, to experience the beauty of western Montana and explore their faith.

Dawn Brannman, Youth Minister at Saint Mary Catholic Community, will direct our retreat, Considering the Depth of God’s Love. Dawn holds Bachelors of Arts in Theology and History.

DAWN’S BIOGRAPHY: Dawn Brannman is the Coordinator of Youth Ministry at St. Mary Catholic Community in Helena. Dawn has served the Catholic Church in Parish Ministry and Catholic Education for more than 20 years. Prior to moving to Helena, Dawn taught in Catholic High Schools in San Diego. She served as Director of Retreats and Service Learning and Theology Department Chairperson, and taught thousands of students in various Theology courses. Dawn has led RCIA in several parishes, served as a leader in a lay Catholic Community, and led and spoken at countless retreats. She is honored to share this faith journey with others, helping them to know in the depth of their being how much God loves them. Dawn’s greatest gift and challenge are her 2 teenage boys!

We’ll gather on Friday, July 17 at 4:00 pm and conclude on Saturday, July 18 at 5:00 pm.

Paid registrations are transferable but not refundable after July 1, 2020. Visit www.showmyevent.com for more information and to register.