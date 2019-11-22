Bishop’s Deanery Visits Begin Nov. 26th

Bishop Austin Vetter, Ordained and Installed Nov. 20th, will visit each of the six deaneries in the Diocese of Helena. Bishop Vetter made plans for the visits prior to his ordination. He is looking forward to prayer services and fellowship at receptions in each location. Prayer Services at each location will be at 7:00 p.m. Mark your calendar and attend the event nearest you!
Deanery Visit Locations and Schedule
Bozeman Deanery – Holy Rosary Church, 220 W Main St., Bozeman – Tuesday, November 26
Butte Deanery – St. Patrick Church, 329 W Mercury St., Butte – Tuesday, December 3
Helena Deanery – Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N Ewing St., Helena – Thursday, December 5
Missoula Deanery – St. Anthony Church, 217 Tremont St., Missoula – Tuesday, December 10
Kalispell Deanery – St. Richard Church, 1210 9th W, Columbia Falls – Wednesday, December 11
Conrad Deanery – St. Michael Church, 106 S Maryland, Conrad – Thursday, December 12