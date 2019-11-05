Vespers and Ordination Livestream Locations in the Diocese of Helena

As we welcome Bishop-Elect Vetter as 11th Bishop of the Diocese of Helena, the locations below will be set up to view the Livestream of Vespers and/or the Livestream of the Mass of Ordination. Bishop-Elect Vetter has encouraged our parishes to come together as communities of faith to prayerfully view these events as they happen.
Those who are not able to gather at these locations can view the livestreams at https://diocesehelena.org
In addition to hosting the livestreams, Carroll College in Helena will hold Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in All Saints Chapel from 9:00 p.m. Nov. 19th until 1:00 p.m. Nov. 20th.
|Livestream Host
|Viewing location
|Seating
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Holy Family Church, Anaconda
|Main Church
|270
|Ordination
|Nov. 20
|2:00 p.m.
|Resurrection Parish, Bozeman
|Main Church
|600
|Vespers
|Nov. 19
|6:00 p.m.
|Ordination
|Nov. 20
|2:00 p.m.
|St. Francis of Assissi Parish, Hamilton
|Pastoral Center
|200
|Ordination
|Nov. 20
|1:30 p.m.
|Christ the King Parish, Missoula
|Main Church
|550
|Vespers
|Nov. 19
|6:00 p.m.
|Ordination
|Nov. 20
|2:00 p.m.
|Blessed Trinity Parish, Missoula
|Social Hall
|120
|Ordination
|Nov. 20
|2:00 p.m.
|St. Ann Parish, Butte
|Parish Hall
|200
|Vespers
|Nov. 19
|6:00 p.m.
|Ordination
|Nov. 20
|2:00 p.m.
|Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish, East Helena
|Social Center
|100
|Ordination
|Nov. 20
|2:00 p.m.
|Carroll College, Helena
|All Saints Chapel
|350
|Vespers
|Nov. 19
|6:00 p.m.
|Ordination
|Nov. 20
|2:00 p.m.
|Our Lady of the Valley, Helena
|Faith Formation Center
|200
|Ordination
|Nov. 20
|2:00 p.m.
|Our Lady of Mercy, Eureka
|Downstairs Social Center
|100
|Ordination
|Nov. 20
|2:00 p.m.