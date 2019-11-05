Vespers and Ordination Livestream Locations in the Diocese of Helena

As we welcome Bishop-Elect Vetter as 11th Bishop of the Diocese of Helena, the locations below will be set up to view the Livestream of Vespers and/or the Livestream of the Mass of Ordination. Bishop-Elect Vetter has encouraged our parishes to come together as communities of faith to prayerfully view these events as they happen.

Those who are not able to gather at these locations can view the livestreams at https://diocesehelena.org

In addition to hosting the livestreams, Carroll College in Helena will hold Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in All Saints Chapel from 9:00 p.m. Nov. 19th until 1:00 p.m. Nov. 20th.

Livestream Host Viewing location Seating Event Date Time
Holy Family Church, Anaconda Main Church 270 Ordination Nov. 20 2:00 p.m.
Resurrection Parish, Bozeman Main Church 600 Vespers Nov. 19 6:00 p.m.
Ordination Nov. 20 2:00 p.m.
St. Francis of Assissi Parish, Hamilton Pastoral Center 200 Ordination Nov. 20 1:30 p.m.
Christ the King Parish, Missoula Main Church 550 Vespers Nov. 19 6:00 p.m.
Ordination Nov. 20 2:00 p.m.
Blessed Trinity Parish, Missoula Social Hall 120 Ordination Nov. 20 2:00 p.m.
St. Ann Parish, Butte Parish Hall 200 Vespers Nov. 19 6:00 p.m.
Ordination Nov. 20 2:00 p.m.
Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish, East Helena Social Center 100 Ordination Nov. 20 2:00 p.m.
Carroll College, Helena All Saints Chapel 350 Vespers Nov. 19 6:00 p.m.
Ordination Nov. 20 2:00 p.m.
Our Lady of the Valley, Helena Faith Formation Center 200 Ordination Nov. 20 2:00 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy, Eureka Downstairs Social Center 100 Ordination Nov. 20 2:00 p.m.
