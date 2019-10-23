Bishop-Elect Vetter Encourages Parishes to Livestream Ordination

October 18, 2019

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

While I continue to prepare to move to Helena and serve as Bishop, I first ask that you continue to pray for me as I am praying for you. I pray that we will bless and support one another so that, together, we may give witness to the great hope we have in Jesus Christ.

Secondly, I invite you to gather as parishes and prayerfully join with me during Vespers and the Ordination Mass via live stream. In this way, we can share the beginning of our journey together as a diocese.

In, Christ

The Most Reverend Bishop-Elect Austin A. Vetter