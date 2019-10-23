Regarding Bishop Elect Vetter’s Ordination/Installation Mass, Solemn Vespers on Nov. 19th, and Upcoming Deanery Visits

(red text in on this page indicates updated information)

The Diocese of Helena is excited to joyfully welcome Bishop-elect Austin Anthony Vetter as the eleventh bishop of the Diocese of Helena!

Bishop-Elect Vetter, our diocesan Sacred Celebrations and Events Committee, diocesan staff, and Bishop-Elect Vetter’s staff in Bismarck are hard at work on planning. Details continue to come in, so make sure to visit the Features section at https://diocesehelena.org and https://www.facebook.com/dioceseofhelena for updates.

Ordination Mass Seating

Due to the seating capacity at the Cathedral of St. Helena, the Ordination and Installation Mass will require an invitation to attend.

The Mass will be livestreamed at 2:00 p.m., MST, Nov. 20th at: https://diocesehelena.org

Open Events – Vespers and Bishop Vetter’s Deanery Visits

These gatherings are open to everyone as we welcome Bishop-Elect Vetter to the diocese.

Solemn Vespers

All are welcome to the Cathedral of St. Helena on November 19th for Solemn Vespers at 6 p.m.!

Vespers, or Evening Prayer, is part of the Liturgy of the Hours prayed daily by Bishops, priests, deacons, and many men and women in consecrated life. We also gather for vespers on the eve of important events in the life of the Church.

While the final details of vespers on the 19th continue to solidify, it will include Liturgy of the Word, psalms and prayers of thanksgiving as well as prominent features specific to the occasion of receiving a new bishop, including:

A blessing of Bishop-Elect’s Episcopal Insignia (coat of arms), his mitre and crozier

Bishop-Elect Vetter’s profession of Faith

Bishop-Elect Vetter’s Oath of Fidelity to our Holy Father, Pope Francis.

A homily from Cardinal Edwin F. O’Brien

Bishop-Elect Vetter will also receive many messages of welcome, they will include:

The office of Montana’s Governor Bullock and the office of Helena’s Mayor Collins

Clergy and leadership from various denominations

Representatives from the Blackfoot and from the Salish-Kootenai Tribes

Catholics representing deacons, religious, hospitals, schools, youth, the Montana Catholic Conference, Catholic Social Services of Montana and the Foundation for the Diocese of Helena

Solemn Vespers will be a wonderful celebration for the faithful of the diocese to be pray in thanksgiving for, and with, our bishop-elect. There will be a light reception following, in the Brondel Center in the lower level of the Cathedral of St. Helena.

Vespers will be livestreamed at 6 p.m., MST, Nov. 19th at https://diocesehelena.org and at youtube.com/c/dioceseofhelena .

Deanery Visits

After his ordination and installation, Bishop Vetter will travel to each deanery to pray with, and meet the people of the diocese. He is looking forward to prayer services and fellowship at receptions in each location. Mark your calendar and attend the event nearest you!

Deanery Visit Locations and Schedule

Prayer Services at each location will be at 7:00 p.m. (updated 10/24/19)

Bozeman Deanery – Holy Rosary Church, 220 W Main St., Bozeman – Tuesday, November 26

– Holy Rosary Church, 220 W Main St., Bozeman – Tuesday, November 26 Butte Deanery – St. Patrick Church, 329 W Mercury St., Butte – Tuesday, December 3

– St. Patrick Church, 329 W Mercury St., Butte – Tuesday, December 3 Conrad Deanery – St. Michael Church, 106 S Maryland, Conrad – Thursday, December 12

– St. Michael Church, 106 S Maryland, Conrad – Thursday, December 12 Helena Deanery – Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N Ewing St., Helena – Thursday, December 5

– Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N Ewing St., Helena – Thursday, December 5 Kalispell Deanery – St. Richard Church, 1210 9 th W, Columbia Falls – Wednesday, December 11

– St. Richard Church, 1210 9 W, Columbia Falls – Wednesday, December 11 Missoula Deanery – Blessed Trinity Church, 1475 Eaton St., Missoula – Tuesday, December 10

Livestream

Knowing that space is limited for the Mass of Ordination and Installation, Bishop-Elect Vetter has written a message encouraging all to gather for the livestream at parishes wherever it is possible. Read his message here .

View the Livestreams online at diocesehelena.org and youtube.com/c/dioceseofhelena .

Solemn Vespers – 6:00 p.m., MST, Nov. 19th

Mass of Ordination and Installation – 2:00 p.m., MST, Nov. 20th.