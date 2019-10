Congratulations to this year’s Son Light Celebration Raffle Winner – Cy Hentges!

A parishioner at St. William in Thompson Falls, Cy was in Europe when his winning ticket was drawn at the Son Light Dinner to support Youth and Young Adult Ministry and Legendary Lodge.

He came home to find out that he is the proud new owner of a 2019 Chevy Colorado Z71! Our deepest thanks go out to Cy and all who participated in the raffle, and the dinner, to support the faith formation of youth in our diocese.

