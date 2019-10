Bishop-Elect Vetter has expressed his hope that the parishes of the diocese, beloved family members and friends, who cannot personally attend, would prayerfully join the Livestream videos of Solemn Vespers and the Mass of Ordination & Installation as he begins his service as the 11th Bishop of the Diocese of Helena.

If you are not able to join live, videos will be recorded and viewable on the Diocese of Helena’s website and Youtube channel.