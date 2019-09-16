Carroll College News from the President: September 13, 2019 Each week, President John Cech writes about Carroll College, bringing us a few of the highlights and accomplishments coming out of our dynamic diocesan college. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>