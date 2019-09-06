Please plan to attend the fourteenth annual Son Light Celebration supporting youth and young adult ministry and Legendary Lodge in the Diocese of Helena!

Friday, October 4, 2019

Dinner and Auction—Helena Civic Center—Doors Open at 5:00 pm

Opening Remarks Begin at 6:20 pm

$100/person or $50/young adult (age 30 and under) or $700/table for 8 (Seating limited to 52 tables of 8)

The fourteenth annual Son Light Celebration will be held on Friday, October 4 at the Helena Civic Center. Supporters of youth and young adult ministry and Legendary Lodge will gather for a gala event which includes a dinner, silent and live auctions, complimentary group photos and the raffle drawing for a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado Z71. Consider supporting this worthy cause by sponsoring the event, offering an item for the auction, attending the event (buy a table and invite your friends for $500) and/or purchasing a raffle ticket in your local Catholic parish.

Register and pay by credit card at www.showmyevent.com or email sonlight@diocesehelena.org