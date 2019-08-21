J.O.P. 2019, Celebrating Solidarity and Dignity

Highlights of the week included a conversation with Chief Earl Old Person who invited the group to his teepee. He shared his background, 90 years of life experience and the wisdom of his strong faith. Another powerful experience was the celebration of Mass with Fr. Joe Paddock at Running Eagle Falls in Glacier National Park. The youth reflected on the connection between God’s great love and our faith’s deep respect for creation in the midst of this beautiful setting.

Several young adult alumni returned this year to take part. They helped chaperone, served alongside teens and reconnected with friends in the Blackfeet community. Regardless of their age, Molm is confident that the group had much to reflect on and, “Will return home with a new perspective, inspired to live out their faith more vigorously and compassionately.”