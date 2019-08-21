The Cathedral of St. Helena’s New Parochial Vicar

Dan Bartleson

Director, Communication Services

In his first assignment as a priest, Fr. Nathan Scheidecker serves as the Parochial Vicar at the Cathedral of St. Helena. He began on July 1st as Fr. Christopher Lebsock took his new position at SS. Cyril and Methodius Parish in East Helena. Since his ordination on June 28th, Scheidecker is settling in to parish life and busily learning the ropes of priestly service. Though new to his assignment and the priesthood, “Father Ned” has spent his life, and grown in his faith, calling the Diocese of Helena his home.

He was raised in Butte and graduated from Butte Central Catholic High School. Active in both parish and diocesan youth and young adult ministry, he went on to graduate from Carroll College and studied for the priesthood at St. John Vianney Theological Seminary in Denver, Col. Fr. Ned was ordained a transitional deacon by Bishop Thomas in 2018, Thomas’ last ordination in the diocese prior to taking charge of the Diocese of Las Vegas. With no bishop in the diocese, Bishop Michael Warfel, Bishop of the Great Falls-Billings Diocese ordained Fr. Ned for Helena. He started his ministry by celebrating Mass the next morning.

Fr. Ned is bright, observant and a genuine “people person,” well-suited to the task of getting to know the faithful in one of our largest parishes. He celebrates roughly half of the weekend and weekday Masses and hears confessions every Saturday. Along with learning the ins-and-outs of the parish office, he has anointed the sick, celebrated a funeral Mass, and given spiritual counsel to the seeking.

As the school year approaches, Fr. Ned will be active at St. Andrew’s Catholic School, have a role in parish youth ministry and looks forward to reconnecting at Carroll College. For now, he is learning to take joy in serving and to let go of his worry about whether or not he is doing things well enough; “I feel the Lord saying that He will be with me and make a way for me. If I give my best to His people, I know He’s telling me that it’s going to be really good.”