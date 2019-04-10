Diocesan Personnel Assignments for July 1, 2019

Following consultation with the Delegate for Clergy and the Diocesan Personnel Board, the Administrator of the Diocese of Helena, Msgr. Kevin O’Neill, has made the following appointments effective July 1, 2019. These appointments are subject to confirmation by the eleventh Bishop of Helena. Note that a Pastor whose term is being extended is appointed Pastor; others are appointed Administrator.
Personnel Appointments by Name
Relieved of assignment as Parochial Vicar for Holy Cross Parish, Townsend; while retaining assignment as Parochial Vicar for Saint Bartholomew Parish, White Sulphur Springs, and of Saint Joseph Parish, Harlowton with Immaculate Conception Mission, Judith Gap, and Blessed Sacrament Church, Shawmut
Administrator, Christ the King Parish, Missoula {formerly, Pastor of Saint Joseph Parish, Choteau, and Pastor of Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Fairfield with Saint Matthias Mission, Augusta}
Pastor, Saint Francis of Assisi, Hamilton, with Saint Philip Benizi Mission, Darby, for another six-year term
Medical/Disability Status, with residence in Missoula {formerly, Pastor of Saint Anthony Parish, Missoula}
Chancery Services Director; Vice Chancellor; Adjutant Judicial Vicar; Administrator, Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish, Helmville, with Saint Jude Thaddeus Mission, Lincoln; continuing as canonical pastor of Flint Creek Catholic Community (Saint Michael Parish, Drummond, with St. Mary Mission, Gold Creek, and Saint Philip Parish, Philipsburg) {formerly, Pastor of Christ the King Parish, Missoula, and Pastor of Saint John the Baptist Parish, Frenchtown, with Saint Albert Mission, Alberton, and Mary Queen of the Universe Mission, Superior}
A priest of the Archdiocese of Newark, serving with the permission of his Archbishop – Administrator, Saint Mary Parish, Helena – term extended to November 2023
Pastor, Saint John Vianney Parish, Belgrade and Pastor, Holy Family Parish, Three Forks, for another six-year term
Retire as Pastor of Saint Ann Parish, Butte; Pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, Butte; canonical pastor of Saint Teresa of Avila Parish, Whitehall, and canonical pastor of Saint Catherine Parish, Boulder with Saint John Mission. Assigned to Senior Status, with residence in Butte
Administrator, Saint Ann Parish, Butte, and Administrator, Holy Spirit Parish, Butte; Canonical Pastor, Saint Teresa of Avila Parish, Whitehall; Canonical Pastor, Saint Catherine Parish, Boulder, with Saint John Church in the Boulder Valley {formerly, Pastor, Saint John Paul II Parish, Bigfork, with Our Lady of the Swan Valley Mission, Condon}
Pastor, Blessed Trinity Parish, Missoula, with Spirit of Christ Mission, Lolo – for another six-year term
Administrator, Saint Anthony Parish, Missoula {formerly, Administrator, Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Dillon, with Saint John the Apostle Mission, Melrose and the Lima Mission}
Pastor, Saint Anne Parish, Heart Butte, with Holy Family Mission; remains Pastor of Little Flower Parish, Browning, with Saint Mary Mission, Babb; Sacred Heart Mission, Browning; Chapel of the Ascension, East Glacier
Administrator, Sts. Cyril and Methodius Parish, East Helena, with Saint John the Baptist Mission, Clancy; and Our Lady of the Lake Mission, Canyon Ferry {formerly Parochial Vicar, Cathedral of Saint Helena}
Chaplain of Carroll College, for another three-year term; continues as Vocation Director and as Chaplain at Legendary Lodge
Pastor/Rector, Cathedral of Saint Helena, for another six-year term; Also, Canonical Pastor: Saint Bartholomew Parish, White Sulphur Springs and Saint Joseph Parish, Harlowton, with Immaculate Conception Mission, Judith Gap, and Blessed Sacrament Church, Shawmut
Pastor, Holy Rosary Parish, Bozeman, for another six-year term. Also: Administrator, Our Lady of the Pines, West Yellowstone, with Saint Joseph Mission, Big Sky
Continue as Judicial Vicar, Chancellor and Delegate for Canonical Services {interim term as Chancery Services Director concludes; term as Administrator of Saint Thomas Parish, Helmville, and Saint Jude Mission, Lincoln, concludes}
Following ordination as priest – Parochial Vicar, Cathedral of Saint Helena, for a three-year term
Administrator, Saint John the Baptist Parish, Frenchtown, with Saint Albert Mission, Alberton, and Mary Queen of the Universe Mission, Superior {formerly, Pastor of Holy Cross Parish, Townsend; Pastor of Saint Bartholomew Parish, White Sulphur Springs; and Pastor of Saint Joseph Parish, Harlowton, with Immaculate Conception Mission, Judith Gap, and Blessed Sacrament Church, Shawmut}
Administrator, Saint Joseph Parish, Choteau, and Administrator, Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Fairfield, with Saint Matthias Mission, Augusta (with Father Timothy Moriarty as Mentor) {formerly, Parochial Vicar for the parishes of the Conrad Deanery}
A priest from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, pending official permission of his Archbishop – Administrator, Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Dillon, with Saint John the Apostle Mission, Melrose and the Lima Mission
Retire after 17 years as Pastoral Administrator of Our Lady of the Pines Parish, West Yellowstone with Saint Joseph Mission, Big Sky
Administrator, Saint John Paul II Parish, Bigfork, with Our Lady of the Swan Valley Mission, Condon; oversight for Sycamore Prayer Center {formerly, Pastor of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Parish, East Helena, with Saint John the Baptist Mission, Clancy, and Our Lady of the Lake Mission, Canyon Ferry}
Administrator, Holy Cross Parish, Townsend {formerly, Parochial Vicar, Christ the King Parish, Missoula; and Parochial Vicar, Saint John the Baptist Parish, Frenchtown, with Saint Albert Mission, Alberton, and Mary, Queen of the Universe Mission, Superior}
Parochial Vicar: Holy Rosary, Bozeman; Parochial Vicar, Resurrection Parish, Bozeman; Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of the Pines, West Yellowstone, with Saint Joseph Mission, Big Sky, with residence in Bozeman {formerly, Parochial Vicar for Saint Ann Parish and for Holy Spirit Parish, Butte}
Pastor, Resurrection Parish, Bozeman, for another six-year term. Add: Priestly Ministry, Our Lady of the Pines Parish, West Yellowstone, with Saint Joseph Mission, Big Sky