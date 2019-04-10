Diocesan Personnel Assignments for July 1, 2019

Following consultation with the Delegate for Clergy and the Diocesan Personnel Board, the Administrator of the Diocese of Helena, Msgr. Kevin O’Neill, has made the following appointments effective July 1, 2019.  These appointments are subject to confirmation by the eleventh Bishop of Helena.  Note that a Pastor whose term is being extended is appointed Pastor; others are appointed Administrator.

Personnel Appointments by Name

Fr. Micah Bagayang

Relieved of assignment as Parochial Vicar for Holy Cross Parish, Townsend; while retaining assignment as Parochial Vicar for Saint Bartholomew Parish, White Sulphur Springs, and of Saint Joseph Parish, Harlowton with Immaculate Conception Mission, Judith Gap, and Blessed Sacrament Church, Shawmut

Fr. Brian Bergeron

Administrator, Christ the King Parish, Missoula   {formerly, Pastor of Saint Joseph Parish, Choteau, and Pastor of Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Fairfield with Saint Matthias Mission, Augusta}

Fr. James Connor

Pastor, Saint Francis of Assisi, Hamilton, with Saint Philip Benizi Mission, Darby, for another six-year term

Fr. Michael Drury

Medical/Disability Status, with residence in Missoula {formerly, Pastor of Saint Anthony Parish, Missoula}

Fr. Jeffrey Fleming

Chancery Services Director; Vice Chancellor; Adjutant Judicial Vicar; Administrator, Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish, Helmville, with Saint Jude Thaddeus Mission, Lincoln; continuing as canonical pastor of Flint Creek Catholic Community (Saint Michael Parish, Drummond, with St. Mary Mission, Gold Creek, and Saint Philip Parish, Philipsburg) {formerly, Pastor of Christ the King Parish, Missoula, and Pastor of Saint John the Baptist Parish, Frenchtown, with Saint Albert Mission, Alberton, and Mary Queen of the Universe Mission, Superior}

Fr. Richard Francesco

A priest of the Archdiocese of Newark, serving with the permission of his Archbishop – Administrator, Saint Mary Parish, Helena – term extended to November 2023

Fr. Eric Gilbaugh

Pastor, Saint John Vianney Parish, Belgrade and Pastor, Holy Family Parish, Three Forks, for another six-year term

Fr. Thomas Haffey

Retire as Pastor of Saint Ann Parish, Butte; Pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, Butte; canonical pastor of Saint Teresa of Avila Parish, Whitehall, and canonical pastor of Saint Catherine Parish, Boulder with Saint John Mission. Assigned to Senior Status, with residence in Butte

Fr. Craig Hanley

Administrator, Saint Ann Parish, Butte, and Administrator, Holy Spirit Parish, Butte; Canonical Pastor, Saint Teresa of Avila Parish, Whitehall; Canonical Pastor, Saint Catherine Parish, Boulder, with Saint John Church in the Boulder Valley  {formerly, Pastor, Saint John Paul II Parish, Bigfork, with Our Lady of the Swan Valley Mission, Condon}

Fr. Edward Hislop

Pastor, Blessed Trinity Parish, Missoula, with Spirit of Christ Mission, Lolo – for another six-year term

Fr. Pascal Kansanziki

Administrator, Saint Anthony Parish, Missoula {formerly, Administrator, Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Dillon, with Saint John the Apostle Mission, Melrose and the Lima Mission}

Fr. Edward Kohler

Pastor, Saint Anne Parish, Heart Butte, with Holy Family Mission; remains Pastor of Little Flower Parish, Browning, with Saint Mary Mission, Babb; Sacred Heart Mission, Browning; Chapel of the Ascension, East Glacier

Fr. Christopher Lebsock

Administrator, Sts. Cyril and Methodius Parish, East Helena, with Saint John the Baptist Mission, Clancy; and Our Lady of the Lake Mission, Canyon Ferry {formerly Parochial Vicar, Cathedral of Saint Helena}

Fr. Marc Lenneman

Chaplain of Carroll College, for another three-year term; continues as Vocation Director and as Chaplain at Legendary Lodge

Msgr. Kevin O'Neill

Pastor/Rector, Cathedral of Saint Helena, for another six-year term; Also, Canonical Pastor: Saint Bartholomew Parish, White Sulphur Springs and Saint Joseph Parish, Harlowton, with Immaculate Conception Mission, Judith Gap, and Blessed Sacrament Church, Shawmut

Fr. Leo Proxell

Pastor, Holy Rosary Parish, Bozeman, for another six-year term. Also: Administrator, Our Lady of the Pines, West Yellowstone, with Saint Joseph Mission, Big Sky

Fr. John Robertson

Continue as Judicial Vicar, Chancellor and Delegate for Canonical Services  {interim term as Chancery Services Director concludes; term as Administrator of Saint Thomas Parish, Helmville, and Saint Jude Mission, Lincoln, concludes}

Dcn. Nathan Scheidecker

Following ordination as priest – Parochial Vicar, Cathedral of Saint Helena, for a three-year term

Fr. David Severson

Administrator, Saint John the Baptist Parish, Frenchtown, with Saint Albert Mission, Alberton, and Mary Queen of the Universe Mission, Superior {formerly, Pastor of Holy Cross Parish, Townsend; Pastor of Saint Bartholomew Parish, White Sulphur Springs; and Pastor of Saint Joseph Parish, Harlowton, with Immaculate Conception Mission, Judith Gap, and Blessed Sacrament Church, Shawmut}

Fr. Yovin Shayo, ACLP/OSS

Administrator, Saint Joseph Parish, Choteau, and Administrator, Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Fairfield, with Saint Matthias Mission, Augusta (with Father Timothy Moriarty as Mentor) {formerly, Parochial Vicar for the parishes of the Conrad Deanery}

Fr. Jason Souza

A priest from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, pending official permission of his Archbishop – Administrator, Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Dillon, with Saint John the Apostle Mission, Melrose and the Lima Mission

Sr. Patricia Toeckes, SCL

Retire after 17 years as Pastoral Administrator of Our Lady of the Pines Parish, West Yellowstone with Saint Joseph Mission, Big Sky

Fr. Bart Tolleson

Administrator, Saint John Paul II Parish, Bigfork, with Our Lady of the Swan Valley Mission, Condon; oversight for Sycamore Prayer Center {formerly, Pastor of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Parish, East Helena, with Saint John the Baptist Mission, Clancy, and Our Lady of the Lake Mission, Canyon Ferry}

Fr. Cody Williams

Administrator, Holy Cross Parish, Townsend {formerly, Parochial Vicar, Christ the King Parish, Missoula; and Parochial Vicar, Saint John the Baptist Parish, Frenchtown, with Saint Albert Mission, Alberton, and Mary, Queen of the Universe Mission, Superior}

Fr. Frank Wright, SMA

Parochial Vicar: Holy Rosary, Bozeman; Parochial Vicar, Resurrection Parish, Bozeman; Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of the Pines, West Yellowstone, with Saint Joseph Mission, Big Sky, with residence in Bozeman   {formerly, Parochial Vicar for Saint Ann Parish and for Holy Spirit Parish, Butte}

Fr. Val Zdilla

Pastor, Resurrection Parish, Bozeman, for another six-year term.  Add: Priestly Ministry, Our Lady of the Pines Parish, West Yellowstone, with Saint Joseph Mission, Big Sky

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR