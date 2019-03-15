Relic Pilgrimage: St. John Viannay’s Heart Coming to Belgrade

The Diocese of Helena is happy to announce that St. John Vianney Parish in Belgrade has been selected to host the relic of St. John Vianney’s incorrupt heart, which is on a pilgrimage tour in the United States through the Knights of Columbus. An afternoon and evening of prayer has been planned which is detailed below.

St. John Vianney’s was a parish priest in the village of Ars in early 1800’s France who faced trials similar to those we experience today: priesthood and Catholicism in that country were looked down upon, apathy and antagonism towards God was growing, respect for the Church was waning, and things that used to be taken for granted no longer could be. It was into this context that St. John Vianney was plunged, and plunged himself with heroic devotion and love. After many decades of pouring himself out for God and his people, he had accomplished his mission: his people had returned to the Lord and lives marked by a vibrant faith. But the effort, often including 12-hour-days in the confessional, had also taken its toll, and on August 4, 1859, his loving and priestly heart stopped beating.

St. John Baptiste Marie Viannay (1786-1859) was canonized in 1925 and declared the universal patron of Parish Priests in 1929. He is often referred to as the Curé of Ars and his feast day is celebrated August 4th.

Now that very heart – which God preserved from decay after St. John Vianney’s death – will be at the parish that bears his name in Belgrade in less than two weeks, on loan from his diocese in France. This is the only scheduled opportunity in western Montana. The relic will arrive at noon (Tuesday, March 26th) at St. John Vianney Parish, and be available for silent veneration of the faithful until the 3pm Hour of Mercy, at which time Fr. Gilbaugh will lead the Chaplet. The church will then be closed until the main evening program beginning at 6:30.

St. John Viannay Parish, Belgrade, MT

Tueseday March 26, 2019

Afternoon Schedule for:

12:00 p.m. Silent Veneration

3:00 p.m. Chaplet of Divine Mercy

The church will then be closed in preparation for the evening program.

Evening Schedule

6:30 Mass

7:15 p.m. Veneration of the Relic/silent prayer/Sacrament of Reconciliation

9:00 p.m. Closing prayer