Montana Legislature: Halftime Update

|Montana’s 66th legislative session has now reached the halfway point (known as “transmittal”) and the deadline for general bills to be through the chamber of origin (House or Senate) and “transmitted” over to the other chamber. Once the transmittal date has been reached, general bills that have not passed over to the second chamber are typically dead and such is the fate of many bills once this deadline has been reached.
Over the first two months we’ve seen bills addressing issues of human trafficking, abortion, criminal justice, abolition of the death penalty, sanctuary cities, religious freedom/conscience rights, physician-assisted suicide and much more.
The following is an update on some of the bills of interest to the Montana Catholic Conference.
Physician-assisted Suicide/Euthanasia:
HB 284-“Provide that consent to physician aid in dying is not a defense”
The Montana Catholic Conference SUPPORTS this bill. To read the testimony provided by MCC, please clickhere.
This bill sought to address the very narrow holding in the Baxter v. Montana case by stating that consent of the victim of a physician-assisted suicide is not a defense to a charge of homicide and that physician-assisted suicide is against the public policy of Montana.
Abolition of the Death Penalty:
HB 350-“Abolish state death penalty”
The Montana Catholic Conference SUPPORTS this bill. To read the testimony provided by MCC, please clickhere.
This bill would have abolished the death penalty in Montana and replaced it with life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
Abortion:
SB 100-“Require the provision of information before the performance of an abortion”
The Montana Catholic Conference SUPPORTS this bill. To read the testimony provided by MCC, please clickhere.
This bill requires an abortion provider to inform the pregnant woman of the opportunity to view an active ultrasound of the unborn child and listen to the fetal heart tone, if audible.
Child welfare & human trafficking:
SB 147-“Revise laws concerning human trafficking and sex crimes to protect victims”
The Montana Catholic Conference SUPPORTS this bill. To read the testimony provided by MCC, please clickhere.
This bill aims to provide additional protections for victims of sex trafficking. For example, it would provide that consent is not a defense to human trafficking and sex crimes if the accused knew or reasonably should have known that the person was a victim of human trafficking or was subjected to force, fraud or coercion.
Criminal Justice:
HB 215-“Prohibit incarceration of juveniles in adult prisons”
The Montana Catholic Conference SUPPORTS this bill. To read the testimony provided by MCC, please clickhere.
While it is already current practice within the Department of Corrections to NOT incarcerate juveniles within adult prisons, this bill would have mandated and codified that prohibition in statute.
HB 429-“Revise criminal sentencing laws for youth offenders”
The Montana Catholic Conference SUPPORTS this bill. To read the testimony provided by MCC, please clickhere.
This bill would have prohibited Life Without Possibility of Parole sentences for juvenile offenders.
Religious freedom/Conscience rights
HB 465-“Generally revise the Montana Human Rights Act”
The Montana Catholic Conference OPPOSESthis bill. To read the testimony provided by MCC, please click here.
This bill sought to add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity or expression” to the state’s non-discrimination statute. We believe this bill failed to provide adequate protections for those who might object to celebrating, by their actions, situations that run contrary to their deeply held beliefs (e.g., the wedding photographer refusing to take photos at a same-sex wedding ceremony due to beliefs regarding the nature of marriage).
Other:
HB 375-“Establishing incarceration standards for pregnant women”
The Montana Catholic Conference SUPPORTS this bill. To read the testimony provided by MCC, please clickhere.
Among other things, this bill seeks to ensure that incarcerated pregnant women have access to necessary prenatal care, ban restraints during labor and delivery, and ensure that new mothers who are incarcerated can get breast milk to their newborns.
HB 146–“Establish laws regarding sanctuary cities in Montana”
The Montana Catholic Conference OPPOSES this bill. To read the testimony provided by MCC, please click here.
Among other things, this bill seeks to prohibit state agencies or local governments from enacting policies that would restrict government entities, officials or employees from complying with immigration detainer requests. For example, this bill would prohibit a local government from exercising discretion regarding the processing of ICE detainer requests. This bill prohibits local policies that would only allow for holding individuals under an ICE detainer request when certain criteria are met (e.g., when the individual has already been convicted of a serious crime or when ICE has agreed to reimburse for all costs of detainer compliance).
Lastly, I ask that you please keep Pope Francis, our bishops, priests, lawmakers, government officials and the work of the conference in your prayers.
Matthew Brower, Executive Director
