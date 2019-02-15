Women’s Conference Coming to Helena in April

Cody Tredik

Communications Staff

The fourth annual Catholic Women’s Conference “Spa Day for the Soul” is coming up on April 27th and will be held at the Delta Hotels Colonial by Marriott in Helena. The event invites all women from around the diocese and beyond to a day of prayer, speakers, music, fellowship, and more. This year’s theme is The Family, God’s Masterpiece.

“We’re very excited to come together again this year. It is all about encountering Christ together as women, and the community and unity of the conference is truly powerful,” Roxy Nistler, a conference’s leaders and co-founder, said.

Nistler has been working alongside Velma Burnett of Living Water Parish in Seeley Lake for the last four years to put on the conference.

“We’re happy this year to have the Sister’s of Life from New York joining us, as well as a talk geared towards our young women, and young at heart, which will focus on the centrality of women in the family. Amy [Eickhert] and Caitlyn [Van Horssen] presented at last year’s conference, and this talk will be a wonderful one as well.”

Another exciting new addition this year is a special Mass on the eve of the conference. At 6:00pm on Friday, April 26th at the Cathedral of St. Helena, all women, men, and children are welcome to join in this special family liturgy. Fr. David Severson will preside, and will offer the Mass for the strengthening and celebration of families. The Sister’s of Life will also be there to lead the Rosary.

Nistler, a Cathedral of St. Helena Parishioner, wants Mass for the event to be inclusive. “It’s so important to know that this Mass is open to all! We want to pack that Cathedral on Friday night to honor and pray for families across the world.”

For more information on the upcoming conference, and to register, go to www.helenacwc.com. Registration is $45 before March 15th, and $55 afterward. Registration closes April 15th.

For more information on the upcoming conference, visit: https://www.helenacwc.com/