Helena Rally for Life, Young Adult Witness

Briana Morgan is a Carroll College Student and member of Carroll’s Saints for Life club. She assists with Religious Education at the Cathedral of St. Helena and spoke at the Rally for Life on January 18th. Over 250 people gathered at the state Capitol where Catholics were well represented. Fr. David Severson lead the opening prayer and Fr. Christopher Lebsock addressed the crowd as well as Sen. Al Olzewski. The local Knights of Columbus provided hot beverages on the windy winter day and a group of students from St. Andrew School attended.

The following is taken from Ms. Morgan’s address at the rally.

Today I would like to share with you all why I am pro-life. I grew up in a small family. It was me, my brother and my mom and dad, who early in my life divorced. I grew up in Denver, Col., and attended public schools. Throughout my education and discussion with peers I would often hear that if a child were to grow up in a place where they are not loved or not cared for properly, that it is better for them to have not been born.

Well, I stand here today to tell you my friends, that the children they describe were me and my dearest brother. As a child who suffered from the neglect of an alcoholic parent, as a child who grew up in poverty after my parents’ divorce, and as a child who had to care for her disabled brother who to this day cannot care for himself, I lived the life that pro-abortion advocates say ought not to be. And I can tell you right now, my life is full, complete, and beautiful, and I thank God every day for my life! No amount of suffering would ever change that.

I’m here to tell you that despite what abortion proponents may say I was destined to, I am neither dependent on the state nor am I miserable or depressed. God has blessed me and preserved me and will care for me forever! And if anyone ever questions the value of the life of a person with disabilities, let me tell you this: There is nothing in my life that has taught me better to love, through thick and thin, or to serve without restraint and without reward. I know what it is to will the good of the other, as other, because of the life I have lived with my brother.

And I can look at each and every one of you here today and ask, what have you suffered through? I’m sure every person could give a unique and tragic account, and I would sigh with relief that I did not have to live through that. Every life, through whatever suffering we all may endure, is worth living! And that is what we are here to march for! For everyone to have that chance to live!

So, we are here. To fight for the rights of those who cannot speak and to elevate life in every stage. To every person who is listening, hear this; Your life is valuable, at every stage of your life you have so much dignity and worth! The disabled, the poor, the vulnerable, nothing will ever take away your value to this world!

We do not march here today, and in D.C. tomorrow, for some small cause. We march for life and especially the lives of those who cannot speak, the littlest of God’s creation. These are the poorest and the most vulnerable. This cause for which we stand is not a mere difference of opinion. The right to be born, is a matter of life and death.