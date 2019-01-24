Women’s Retreat 2019

2019 Women’s Retreat at Legendary Lodge

Living a Grace-filled Life – Gratefulness

Join us at beautiful Legendary Lodge where we will explore living with gratitude in all the events that we encounter on the journey of life. In a world where we experience darkness this retreat will explore the joyful light of Christ and the yearnings for seeing more. This time of reflection will lead us to a way of living a grateful life. Don’t miss it!

Come across the water with your sleeping bag, pillow, swim suit and

towel, shower towel, and prayerful spirit!

Starting Friday, July 19, 2019 at 4 PM

Ending Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 5 PM

Only 70 women age 21 and over! $100/person

Transferable but not refundable after July 1, 2019

Registration at showmyevent.com

Sister Noreen Walter, SCL will direct our retreat:

Sr. Noreen Walter, SCL is the director of Marillac Center. She has given retreats and workshops in the United States and Canada. Sister Noreen’s sense of humor and delight in life encourage others to live life to the fullest. She inspires others with stories and examples from life! Her fifteen years in secondary education, along with her work in pastoral ministry and vocation ministry have led others to live inspired lives with purposeful living. Sister Noreen holds a master’s degree in Pastoral Studies from Loyola Marymount University.