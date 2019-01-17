2019 March for Life

EWTN Coverage of The March for Life
Program Information
Friday, 01/18 AT 7:30 AM ET
CLOSING MASS OF THE NATIONAL PRAYER VIGIL FOR LIFE
Live Coverage from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC.
Friday, 01/18 AT 9:00 AM ET
MARCH FOR LIFE
Live and complete coverage of the annual March For Life in Washington DC.
Saturday, 01/19 at 5:00 PM ET
ONE LIFE LA
Coverage of this event from downtown Los Angeles, which is a celebration of life in all stages, from conception to natural death.
Saturday, 01/26 at 2:30 PM ET
PRO-LIFE MASS FROM LOS ANGELES
Coverage of the Requiem Mass for the unborn at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.
WALK FOR LIFE WEST COAST
Live coverage of San Francisco’s largest pro-life event, including speeches, and special interviews with dynamic pro-life leaders and walk participants.