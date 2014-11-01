About

About The Diocese of Helena

The Diocese of Helena was established on March 7, 1884, and initially included the entire state of Montana. Its present boundaries were established on May 18, 1904, when the Diocese of Great Falls (now Great Falls-Billings) was formed from its territory. The diocese covers 51,922 square miles of western and north central Montana, encompassing 21 counties and parts of two others. The diocese’s 57 parishes and 38 missions are structured into six deaneries: Bozeman, Butte, Conrad, Helena, Kalispell, and Missoula. Its diocesan church is the Cathedral of St. Helena, which was dedicated in 1914 and is located in Helena.

The Diocese At A Glance

51,922 square miles

57 parishes, 38 missions

17,241 registered households

44,413 Catholics registered in the parishes

85 priests: 70 diocesan priests: 35 priests assigned in the diocese 25 priests on senior status (8 have assignments) 10 priests serving/living outside the diocese (7 on senior status) 4 Jesuit priests serving in the diocese 11 priests from other dioceses/communities serving/living here

