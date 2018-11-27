Below are two files for “We Wait in Joyful Hope,” the 2018 Advent prayer for the Diocese of Helena. Parishes have received a number of printed copies via U.S. Mail. The prayer is intended for use by parishioners during their personal prayer time, as a beginning or concluding prayer for parish gatherings, and by parish groups.

We Wait in Joyful Hope – Advent Prayer (7.5×8.5) .pdf

We Wait in Joyful Hope – Advent Prayer (8.5×11).pdf

Included next are suggestions for the Universal Prayer/Prayer of the Faithful at Mass that includes an introductory prayer and a petition for each Advent Sunday.

Universal Prayer for Advent 2018

Finally, a possible petition for the selection of the 11th Bishop of the Diocese of Helena.

Intercessory Prayer for the 11th Bishop of the Diocese of Helena