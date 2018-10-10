Student Group Seeks More On Church Teaching

When a group of Carroll Students approached Carroll’s Chaplain, Fr. Marc Lenneman, about bolstering evangelization on campus. They decided to take a deeper look at the wisdom of the Church and began to gather on September 12th. Now, each Wednesday at noon, the Campus Ministry lounge hosts meetings on topics that range from current scandals in the Church to feast days. Topics are driven by the group’s interest and the format encourages going into detail. This is a good fit for Campus Ministry’s mission; that students know their faith, are life-long students of the Church and are capable of engaging the culture in meaningful dialogue.