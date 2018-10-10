Diocese Welcomes Two Missionary Priests

Msgr. Kevin O’Neill, Diocesan Administrator, welcomes Frs. Yovin Shayo and Peter Mikwabe to service in the Diocese of Helena. Both priests are members of the Apostolic Life Community of Priests in the Opus Spiritus Sanctus (ALCP/OSS), or Holy Spirit Fathers.

They are a missionary order founded in 1974 and headquartered in the Diocese of Moshi, Tanzania in East Africa. Holy Spirit Fathers have a presence in Africa, India and Europe. In the U.S., the order serves in Oregon, Florida, Idaho, Utah and California, adding Montana just a few short weeks ago. Thier charism is centered around the Resurrection of Christ and the Descent of the Holy Spirit on Pentecost.

Father Yovin Shayo, ALCP/OSS Will assist the parishes of the Conrad Deanery, with the status of Parochial Vicar in each parish of the deanery. He will reside at St. Michael Rectory in Conrad. Father Tim Moriarty will supervise and coordinate his ministry in the deaner

Father Peter Mikwabe, ALCP/OSS

Will serve as Parochial Vicar for St. William Parish in Shelby with St. Thomas Mission in Sunburst, and for St. Margaret Parish in Cut Bank, and for St. Francis Parish in Valier with Holy Cross Mission in Dupuyer. He will reside at St. William Rectory in Shelby.