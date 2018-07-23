Msgr. O’Neill on Archbishop Hunthausen’s Passing

July 23, 2018

Upon the death of Archbishop Raymond G. Hunthausen, Msgr. Kevin O’Neill, Administrator of the Diocese of Helena, stated the following:

“In the Diocese of Helena, Archbishop Raymond G. Hunthausen was coach, educator, Priest, President of Carroll College and beloved Bishop. First and foremost, he was a family member of both his own extensive clan and of, and for, his sisters and brothers in Christ. He engaged in answering the call of the Lord through an intense prayer life directly associated with the Eucharist. In his retirement years, he returned to Montana and could often be found in afternoon prayer in the Cathedral of St. Helena or Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish, where he ministered in his retirement years.

He became Bishop at a pivotal time of transition and transformation in the greater church and met its accompanying challenges. He responded out of service and in prayer while extending an invitation to the lay faithful to serve in roles of leadership. He established the Guatemala Mission in 1964, Legendary Lodge Catholic youth camp, various lay consultative bodies as well as the priest’s senate.

Archbishop will be remembered for his love and care of the poor, for his wisdom, his wit and his unwavering care for those he encountered in his life’s journey.”

May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.