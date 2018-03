March 13th, 2018

Relevant Radio’s Morning Air program featured a conversation with Bishop George Leo Thomas about his new assignment as Bishop of the Diocese of Las Vegas. Moving on after 14 years in Big Sky Country, Bishop Thomas reflected on the differences between the two dioceses and the¬†challenges that wait for him after his May 15th installation in Las Vegas.

The interview begins at 2:00 and concludes at 23:00 minutes into the program.