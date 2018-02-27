Women’s Retreat 2018

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE DATE FOR THE RETREAT HAS CHANGED TO JULY 13 & 14.

Starts, July 13 at 4 p.m.

Ends, July 14 at 5 p.m.

Cost: $100.00

Location: Legendary Lodge

Contact: stewardship@diocesehelena.org

Register: www.showmyevent.com

The fifth annual Women’s Retreat at Legendary Lodge on Salmon Lake is a 25 hour opportunity for women, age 21 and older, to experience “The Lodge” and explore their faith. Guests are asked to bring their own sleeping bag, pillow, shower towel, beach towel, swimsuit (optional), hiking shoes (optional), and prayerful spirit.

Sister Noreen Walter, SCL has agreed to return for a third retreat! GIVING LIFE, HOPE AND LOVE IN THE SPIRIT OF POPE FRANCIS. S. Noreen Walter, SCL is the director of Marillac Center. She has given retreats and workshops in the United States and Canada. Sister Noreen’s sense of humor and delight in life encourage others to live life to the fullest. She inspires others with stories and examples from life! Her fifteen years in secondary education, along with her work in pastoral ministry and vocation ministry have led others to live in-spired lives with purposeful living. Sister Noreen holds a master’s degree in Pastoral Studies from Loyola Marymount University.

S. Noreen offers these words in anticipation of the 2018 retreat: In what ways do you live and give your life? Join us at our beautiful Legendary Lodge to explore these words of advice from Pope Francis—“You will find LIFE by giving LIFE, HOPE by giving HOPE, LOVE by giving LOVE.” This retreat will provide time to pause amid the daily rush of life. Give yourself this gift to relax, pray and celebrate the life that is yours. This retreat will include input sessions, personal reflection time and sharing.

You really should come! We are not, at this time, able to offer accommodations for babies but have plenty of fridge space to store expressed milk 🙂

All meals will be prepared by an enthusiastic kitchen crew lead by Julie Johnson. Arrival is Friday afternoon at 4 pm. Guests will be greeted at the boat dock and escorted across the water to the main lodge. Once everyone is settled we will enjoy a fine dinner, our first session, praise and worship music and night prayer followed by a campfire.

Saturday morning starts bright and early with options for Nidra Meditation and a hike up the mountain to the cross before breakfast. Our cooks promise that the coffee will be ready at sunrise. Following a lovely breakfast we will have morning prayer with Sister Noreen, two more presentations and conclude the morning with a nice lunch at 12:45 pm. The afternoon will be an opportunity for rest, relaxation, reflection and Stations of The Cross. All of the camp amenities will be available for your enjoyment including: Swimming (water trampoline), hiking (lakeside-easy to moderate), canoeing (paddle boats and kayaks), fishing, lake tours via pontoon boat and games on the porch. Safety first. All participants will be expected to wear a life vest when boating.

We will gather at 3:45 pm on the Lincoln House patio for a group photo and then move inside at 4 pm for Sister Noreen to wrap up the retreat. You won’t go home hungry. Appetizers will be served before our 5 pm departure!

You will receive more information after registration and closer to the event we will send along a detailed packing list and a list of registrants just in case you’d like to carpool. Please email Glenda at gseipp@diocesehelena.org with any questions.

Your paid registration will be transferable but not refundable after July 1, 2018.