Progress at Trinity Center Development

The Trinity Center development located in Helena off the Interstate 15 Custer Avenue interchange is a joint venture benefitting the Resurrection Cemetery Association (RCA) and the depositors in the Diocese of Helena Deposit and Loan fund (D&L Fund). Development already includes Helena Self Storage as well as a nearly completed Hilton Home2 Suites.

Helena Self Storage opened in September of 2016 and continues to add clients. The 434-unit facility is managed by an outside management firm knowledgeable in the self-storage industry. While it will likely take several years to become net cash flow positive, funds from the business will be used for the “perpetual care” promised to families who have laid loved ones to rest at RCA cemeteries.

Construction is nearly finished on the 95-room Hilton Home2 Suites. Located at 3325 N. Sanders St., the hotel will have standard studio suites and one-bedroom suites that offer Hilton quality stays. The property is part of the first five-acre development which has been annexed into the City of Helena. The hotel is managed by Hilton Management Services, has hired a General Manager and plans to open in April. Proceeds from this project will benefit parishes with deposits in the Deposit and Loan Fund.

Trinity Center has an available building pad adjacent to the hotel. This pad is available immediately and ideally suited for a restaurant or other retail tenant. Efforts to identify additional development opportunities continue.

Trinity Center’s website envisions full development of the entire property at www.trinitycenter.com.