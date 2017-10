On Friday, Oct. 6, at the 12th annual Son Light Celebration, Bishop Thomas contacted Paul Wiley by phone from the main stage to let him know he had won the raffle prize. This year’s prize, a Subaru Crosstrek from Placer Motors, made its rounds over the last year as tickets were sold at parishes, schools, youth ministry events and Legendary Lodge summer camp. The event supports Youth and Young Adult Ministry in the diocese and Legendary Lodge Summer Camps.