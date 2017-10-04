Respect Life Month – October 2017

Respect Life Month is observed annually in October to help Catholics understand, value, and become engaged with supporting the God-given dignity of every person—which naturally leads to protecting the gift of every person’s life. This year’s theme, “Be Not Afraid,” is featured October 2017 – September 2018.

When battered by life’s storms, or immersed in a dense fog of suffering and uncertainty, we may feel alone and unequipped to handle the circumstances.

Looking back over the last year, there’s been a lot of uncertainty, suffering, and heartache. Between tragedies that occur in the public eye and trials that take place in our personal lives, there’s no shortage of reasons we cry out to God.

At such times, we may feel alone and unequipped to handle the circumstances. But we have an anchor of hope to cling to. With words that echo through thousands of years into the corners of our hearts, God says to us, “Do not fear: I am with you” (Isaiah 41:10).

Jesus is always with us: “Behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age” (Matthew 28:20).

God isn’t a detached, distant observer to our pain; the Eternal Son became man and Himself experienced immense suffering—for you and for me. His wounds indicate the very essence of our identity and worth: we are loved by God.

Building a culture of life isn’t something we just do one month of the year, or with one event or initiative—it’s essential to who we are. It happens through our daily actions, how we treat one another, and how we live our lives.

This Respect Life Month and always, let’s walk with each other; let’s help each other embrace God’s gift of human life. Whatever storms or trials we face, we are not alone.

Click HERE to go to links and resources for Respect Life 2017.

Reprinted (excerpted) from Respect Life Program, copyright © 2017, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Washington, D.C. All rights reserved.