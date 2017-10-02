Ecumenical Vespers at Saint Helena Cathedral Oct. 30

“From Conflict to Communion”

Lutheran – Catholic

COMMON COMMEMORATION OF THE REFORMATION

ECUMENICAL VESPERS

SAINT HELENA CATHEDRAL, HELENA

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30, 7:00 p.m.

The Catholic and Lutheran Communities of Montana gather with our Bishops to embrace a very special moment between Lutherans and Catholics throughout the world. Occasioned by the joint document of the two churches, “From Conflict to Communion,” we gather in prayer, memory, thanksgiving and confession. With our common faith in Christ, we look ahead to common witness and a continued journey forward for the sake of our shared mission to the world.

All Are Welcome

From Conflict to Communion marks the first time that Lutherans and Catholics tell together the history of the Reformation. They express regret over the pain that they inflicted on each other, but also give thanks to the thological insights that both parties contributed and the fruits of the reformation that they have both received. At the same time, the document emphasizes the common responsibility to bear witness to the Christian faith and work for justice, peace and the environment and fight poverty.

Ecumenical Vespers Presiders:

Bishop Jessica Crist

Bishop of the Montana Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America

Bishop Mark Ramseth

Retired Bishop of the Montana Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America

Bishop Michael Warfel

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings

Bishop George Leo Thomas

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Helena