Annual Son Light Dinner, Friday Oct. 6

October 6, 2017 in Helena
The twelfth annual Son Light Celebration will be held on Friday, October 6 at the Helena Civic Center. Supporters of youth and young adult ministry and Legendary Lodge will gather for a gala event which includes a dinner, silent and live auctions, complimentary group photos and the raffle drawing for a 2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited complete with a Thule rocket box and remote start. Consider supporting this worthy cause by sponsoring the event, offering an item for the auction, attending the event (buy a table and invite your friends for $500) and/or purchasing a raffle ticket in your local Catholic parish.
Register and pay by credit card at www.showmyevent.com or email sonlight@diocesehelena.org
To financially support the Son Light Celebration with an online gift or payment of a Corporate Sponsorship, go HERE.
To access Son Light resources click on the link below:
- 2017 Raffle Car bulletin insert information graphic
- Corporate Sponsors
- Son Light Raffle Poster
- Son Light Raffle Rules
- Ticket Transmittal Form
- Son Light Celebration Gifts
Contact:
Glenda Seipp
Stewardship Services Director:
406-389-7062
sonlight@diocesehelena.org