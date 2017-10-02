Annual Son Light Dinner, Friday Oct. 6

October 6, 2017 in Helena

The twelfth annual Son Light Celebration will be held on Friday, October 6 at the Helena Civic Center. Supporters of youth and young adult ministry and Legendary Lodge will gather for a gala event which includes a dinner, silent and live auctions, complimentary group photos and the raffle drawing for a 2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited complete with a Thule rocket box and remote start. Consider supporting this worthy cause by sponsoring the event, offering an item for the auction, attending the event (buy a table and invite your friends for $500) and/or purchasing a raffle ticket in your local Catholic parish.

Register and pay by credit card at www.showmyevent.com or email sonlight@diocesehelena.org

To financially support the Son Light Celebration with an online gift or payment of a Corporate Sponsorship, go HERE.

To access Son Light resources click on the link below:



Contact:

Glenda Seipp

Stewardship Services Director:

406-389-7062

sonlight@diocesehelena.org