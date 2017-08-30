Father Charles H. Roman Passes Peacefully at Age 83

Father Charles H. Roman, 83, died peacefully on August 23, 2017, at Brendan House in Kalispell.

Charles Henry Roman was born in New York City on July 8, 1934 to Walter and Charlotte (Walters) Roman. He was raised in Jamaica, New York, and graduated from John Adams High School in 1952. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a Signalman aboard the USS Albany, the USS Worcester, and the USS Missouri. He transferred to the United States Air Force, where he served as a Personnel Clerk at Offutt Air Force Base, Omaha, Nebraska.

In 1962, he enrolled at Immaculate Conception Seminary College in Conception, Missouri. After graduating in 1966, he enrolled at St. Bernard Seminary/Aquinas Institute in Dubuque, Iowa, where he completed theological studies. Then-Bishop Raymond G. Hunthausen ordained him as a Priest on June 6, 1970.

His first assignment was as Associate Pastor at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Butte, and to the faculty of Butte Central High School. In January of 1971, he was named the Chaplain of the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs. His pastoral assignments include: the Cathedral of St. Helena, St. Anthony Parish in Missoula, St. Michael Parish in Drummond, St. John the Baptist Parish with its missions in Alberton and Superior, St. Joseph Parish in Libby with its mission in Troy. He took a leave to tend to family members while serving at Parishes in Naples and Fort Myers in the Diocese of Venice, Florida. He was appointed Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Whitefish in 1991 and served there until he accepted Senior Status on August 1, 2004. As a Senior Status priest, Father Roman lived in Kalispell and assisted parishes in the Kalispell Deanery until his health no longer allowed.

His parents, his sister and his nephew preceded him in death. He will be missed by the priests of the Diocese of Helena, and his friends in the Flathead area.

Vigil Service were held at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Whitefish at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 27. Bishop George Leo Thomas presided at the Funeral Liturgy on Monday, August 28, at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Whitefish. Burial was at St. Richard Cemetery in Columbia Falls.

Memorials are suggested to the priest retirement fund: Clergy Senior Status and Security Trust, PO Box 1729, Helena, MT 59624-1729.