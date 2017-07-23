Photo Galleries: Summer in the Diocese

Indian Days, Seminarians Gather With Bishop Thomas, Ordination of Frs. Longo and Paddock, Women’s Retreat at Legendary Lodge, Caroll College’s St. Kateri Institute

Indian Days 2017

July 9th Bishop Thomas celebrated Mass in Browning Mont. at the 66th annual Indian Days Pow Wow. Indian Days is one of the largest gatherings of Canadian and United States Indian Tribes.

Bishop and Seminarian Gathering at Legendary Lodge

Seminarians for the diocese gathered for weekend of fellowship, prayer and pastoral connection.

Ordinations of Frs. Joseph Paddock and Kirby Longo.

Women’s Retreat at Legendary Lodge

The 4th annual Women’s retreat was the largest yet with 81 attending.

Carroll College’s Saint Kateri Institute for Integrative Learning for Teens

In it’s second year, the Kateri Institute helps teens connect faith and reason under the “Big Sky” of Montana.