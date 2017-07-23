Photo Galleries: Summer in the Diocese

Indian Days, Seminarians Gather With Bishop Thomas, Ordination of Frs. Longo and Paddock, Women’s Retreat at Legendary Lodge, Caroll College’s St. Kateri Institute
Indian Days 2017
July 9th Bishop Thomas celebrated Mass in Browning Mont. at the 66th annual Indian Days Pow Wow. Indian Days is one of the largest gatherings of Canadian and United States Indian Tribes.
Bishop and Seminarian Gathering at Legendary Lodge
Seminarians for the diocese gathered for weekend of fellowship, prayer and pastoral connection.
Ordinations of Frs. Joseph Paddock and Kirby Longo.
Women’s Retreat at Legendary Lodge
The 4th annual Women’s retreat was the largest yet with 81 attending.
Carroll College’s Saint Kateri Institute for Integrative Learning for Teens
In it’s second year, the Kateri Institute helps teens connect faith and reason under the “Big Sky” of Montana.