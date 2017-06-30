Bishop Thomas Warns Federal Budget Would Have “Catastrophic Effects” on the Most Vulnerable

Bishop Thomas, in an intervention from the floor, urged the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to express opposition to the proposed federal budget that would gut funding for Medicaid and nutritional assistance programs, dealing a serious blow to the nation’s most vulnerable.

As the three day assembly turned to the topic of health care reform. Bishop Frank Dewane outlined recent efforts of the USCCB to engage Congress identifying serious issues in the American Health Care Act (H.R. 1628), the proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. Bishop Dewane reiterated the Catholic Bishop’s stance that a fundamental right to medical care is “a right in keeping with the God-given dignity of every person”.

Bishop Thomas then opened the discussion, calling on his fellow Bishops to boldly advocate for the poor and to “shine the light of the Gospel and principles of Catholic social doctrine”. (full text below)

Bishop Georg Leo Thomas on Health Care Reform

USCCB Spring General Assembly June 15, 2017.