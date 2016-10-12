Son Light 2016 Raffle Car Winner – update

Bishop Thomas made the call from the stage on Friday, Oct. 7 during the annual Son Light Celebration to award the raffle prize, a 2016 Subaru Outback. The annual dinner, raffle and auction support Youth and Young adult ministry and Legendary Lodge Catholic Summer Camping in our diocese. This year Bishop Thomas’ call went to voicemail as Marianne Johnson of Ravalli, Mont. had her phone switched off and on the charger for the night. After a brief discussion with her son as to wether the voicemail was a prank, Marianne got in touch and was able to claim her 2016 Subaru Outback.

Marianne bought her winning raffle ticket from Ann Stewart at St. Ignatius Mission Parish in St Ignatius, Mont. recalling, “At first I bought one, then talked to Ann again and bought the last one she had.” Marianne isn’t sure which of her two tickets was the winner and was all smiles as she picked up the car in Helena.

Marianne is long-time parishioner at St. Ignatius Mission Parish where she serves as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Choir Member and sits on the Finance Council. She is happily retired from ranching and from her 44 years of work as a school bus driver. Marianne still lives on the family ranch in Ravalli where she was raised and where she and her late husband lived and worked. Now she enjoys time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on the ranch and anywhere her new Subaru Outback will take her.

Congratulations Marianne!