Former Diocesan Director Serves in Uganda

Carmea Fawaz works as a Human Resources Specialist for the Department of Commerce in Helena, Mont. Prior to that, she Directed HR for the Diocese of Helena for 4 years, ending her tenure in 2015. In 2014, when Doug Tooke, Diocesan Youth Events Coordinator, shared about his time with Catholic Relief Services in Rwanda, she began to look for an opportunity to serve.

When asked why she wanted to serve, Fawaz replied, “My husband was in the military and we spent a huge amount of time caring for our community. We spent 25 to 40 hours a week with families who had a soldier deployed just helping to meet people’s needs. We also helped off-base in whatever community we found ourselves. I miss that caring community and I believe that the more of world you know, the greater your capacity for care and understanding.” When she saw an HR planning and management volunteer position open through the Farmer to Farmer program in Uganda she signed up.

Catholic Relief Services and USAID work together through the Farmer to Farmer program to meet the needs of farmers in developing and transitioning countries. The work includes relief but importantly connects farmers with the knowledge and expertise of selected volunteer.

In Nankoma, Uganda, Fawaz worked with the Savings and Credit Cooperative that helps farmers with loans, literacy and job training. The SACCO serves a membership of 309 farmers, 108 of whom are women. Her work in Human Resources helped educate members of SACCO in policy, management systems, best practices as well as requirements and competencies needed for success in the workforce.

Her blog about the work, as well as her personal experiences can be viewed at Many Hands Uganda.weebly.com